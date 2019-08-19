Cordy Glenn out with concussion, unlikely to play again in preseason

Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn missed practice again on Monday and it sounds like he’s played his final preseason game of the year as well.

Head coach Zac Taylor said at his Monday press conference that Glenn reported concussion symptoms after the Bengals played Washington last Thursday and that he is currently in the concussion protocol. The Bengals will face the Giants on Thursday and it’s unlikely that Glenn will be playing in that game even if he is cleared in the next couple of days.

It’s been a rocky few months for the Bengals offensive line with first-round pick Jonah Williams going down for the year with a shoulder injury, tackle Kent Perkins retiring and guard Christian Westerman leaving the team to ponder whether he will also retire.

That makes it all the more important that Glenn is able to play come the start of the regular season and that’s all the reason they need to go with a different tackle this week.