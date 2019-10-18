Report: Bengals fined LT Cordy Glenn $200k during feud over his recovery from concussion

The 0-6 Cincinnati Bengals’ performance on the field through six games of the 2019 season has been pretty ugly. Turns out something just as bad might be going on behind the scenes.

A feud between the Bengals and left tackle Cordy Glenn over the player’s recovery from a concussion that has sidelined him the entire season escalated to the point that the team fined him $200,000 for conduct detrimental to the team, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

The center of the conflict appears to be that Glenn reportedly believes the team rushed him back from a concussion suffered in Week 2 of preseason. Things reportedly got bad enough that Glenn got into a heated argument with a member of the Bengals coaching staff on Wednesday and told head coach Zac Taylor to cut him.

Per ESPN, Glenn logged his first practice as a full participant this season on Wednesday, then sat out practice Thursday because of an “internal discipline matter,” according to Taylor.

Taylor reportedly did not confirm or deny the situation, only answering in the affirmative when asked if he thought Glenn had been genuine throughout the process and still wanted to play football.

Glenn was acquired by the Bengals from the Buffalo Bills before the 2018 season in a trade that also saw a swap of the 12th and 21st overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Glenn started 13 games at tackles for the Bengals last season, missing three games due to injury.

Glenn’s absence has been felt in a Bengals offensive line also missing first-round rookie Jonah Williams for the year. The unit has allowed 22 sacks this year, fifth-most in the league.

