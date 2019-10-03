Cordy Glenn with miss a fifth regular season game this Sunday for the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Zac Taylor bluntly said that Glenn would not be playing for the Bengals in their game against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. Glenn has been sidelined since the second week of the preseason when he sustained a concussion against Washington.

That fact could be causing frustration within the Bengals.

According to Richard Skinner of WKRC, Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner said he can only coach the guys that show up in his meeting room.

“I’m not responsible for bringing players in,” said Turner in regard to when and if he expects Glenn to return. “I coach whoever is in that room. I come into work everyday and they put those guys in that room, that’s who I am coaching. Those five guys that are playing for me right now, I love those guys.”

Glenn did not take part in practice with the Bengals on Wednesday. He had been a limited participant in practice last Thursday and Friday prior to the team’s Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he did not practice on Saturday and did not play in the game before again behind held out of practice on Wednesday.

If Glenn is still experiencing concussion symptoms over a month removed from the initial injury, that reality is problematic for Glenn and the Bengals. Andre Smith has started at left tackle in place of Glenn for the first games of the season. First-round pick Jonah Williams would have been the starting left tackle if not for a torn labrum that required surgery in June.