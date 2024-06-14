Cordner selected to All-Conference to represent Coventry baseball

COVENTRY— Coventry baseball senior Nathan Cordner reached one of his goals at the start of the year as he got selected to the All-Conference team.

Cordner said he got selected for the team due to his bat being great all year.

“I think my batting average is the highest it’s ever been,” Cordner said. “I’ve really just been sitting on the ball more and trying to watch it in and just get a hit rather than try and crush one.”

Last year, Cordner batted .288 in 82 plate appearances with three home runs, two doubles, five triples, 25 RBIs, and 22 runs.

This year, Cordner raised his average 78 points as he batted .395. He had 32 hits, 14 RBIs, five doubles, one triple, and a home run.

While Cordner was happy to see his friends get the award in the past, he said it means a lot to be recognized for this honor. He added that experience is one of the reasons why he was able to achieve this.

Although Cordner had more home runs last year, he said not pulling the ball this year as much led to him being a more effective hitter at the plate.

“I was always trying to pull one, Cordner said. “This year, I had more of a balanced approach to trying to get more hits. I was watching the ball more and watching it come in with keeping my eyes on it.”

Coventry head coach Ryan Giberson said that Cordner's ability to stay more connected by keeping his hands inside the ball and hitting breaking balls is what changed with him at the plate. As a result, he said it led to Cordner being more consistent at the plate this year.

“He had a lot of clutch hits for use,” Giberson said. “It’s the overall consistency. He consistently had good at-bats and hit the balls hard a lot. He used the whole field, which made him a better breaking ball hitter and a tougher out.”While Cordner had a great year at the plate, he also improved his defense by making fewer errors. He made one error in the team's 27 games and had a fielding percentage .971. Cordner made four errors in the 2022-23 season with a fielding percentage of .846.

Cordner said he was an all-around better defensive player simply due to his experience. He added that working well as a team also contributed to his success.

“It’s the experience, Cordner said. “I picked a lot of balls this year. It’s a lot of team baseball, as we really worked well together.”

Giberson echoed a similar message to Cordner. He said he picked up the defense on bad throws, especially double plays when the throws were one-hopped.

He also added Cordner was a great leader this year due to letting what happened in the past not affect him personally going forward in the game.

“He didn’t do that this year,” Giberson said. “If he struck out or made an error, he was very composed, and that allowed him to just come through in the next at-bat or make the next play.”

With Cordner’s career being over at Coventry, he said he wants to be remembered as a champion.

"I want to be remembered as a champion, Cordner said. “I don’t really care about the individual stuff as much.”