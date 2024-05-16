Cordina 'on verge' of 'huge fights' - Hearn

Joe Cordina marked his professional debut with a fourth-round stoppage win against Jose Aguilar in April 2017 [Getty Images]

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Joe Cordina is set for some “huge fights” if he can retain his world IBF super-featherweight title against Anthony Cacace on Saturday.

Undefeated Cordina defends his title in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as the chief support of the Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight world title fight.

Cordina has said the Cacace fight will be his last at super-featherweight unless he can compete in a unification bout.

Hearn says he has held talks about hosting a Cordina homecoming event at Cardiff Arms Park.

“When you win a world title that’s incredible, but then there is another level to go to, to prove you are the best in the division, to unify the belts, win all the belts and be involved in those massive fights,” Hearn told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

“Joe is on the verge of that now, so this almost feels like the last hurdle for him for that.”

Cordina, who won the IBF world title for the second time with a split-decision win over Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in Cardiff last April, retained his belt in Monte Carlo in November with a majority decision win over Edward Vazquez.

He was originally set to face Cacace in February, but an injury to Fury delayed the bill, which Cordina said has allowed him to enjoy a long, but fruitful camp.

“This delay means my camp has ended up being timed perfectly,” he told BBC Sport Wales.

“I’m in the best shape of my life. I wasn’t happy with my last fight. There were certain mistakes I made, but we’ve fixed them.”

Cordina has admitted Cacace is not the opponent he would have chosen, but insists he is not looking past the experienced 35-year old.

“The world will be watching this fight, so I need to show the world what I am all about,” he added.

“Anthony Cacace is no mug. I’ve been watching him for years. He’s awkward, strong, big.

"If I was taking this fight lightly I’d be a very silly man.”

Hearn says he is keen to secure Cordina a Welsh homecoming fight if he overcomes Cacace, who is promoted by Hearn’s rival, Frank Warren.

“Joe Cordina is the co-main event, it’s a huge platform for him and a huge opportunity to defend that world title,” he said.

“Joe is the champion, I think at 130lbs he is the best fighter in the world. This is a tough fight, but I think one where Joe will look very good.”

On fighting in Wales, Hearn added: “We always talk about bringing Joe back for a huge homecoming event outdoors.

“I’ve had meetings with Cardiff Rugby Club, by the Principality Stadium (Cardiff Arms Park) to host an event there, I think it would be an incredible occasion, the city and the country would really come out for it.”

Hearn says he would like to bring Cordina to Cardiff in August or September to fight WBA champion Lamont Roach, but added he is open to the idea of Cordina moving up to lightweight.

“To make a big fight you need the right dance partner, you need the big, big fights and on this platform, a great performance here will line him up for the big fights, not just in the Middle East and America but hopefully something outdoors in Cardiff,” he added.

"I know Joe wants to make history and win those other belts.

“He has also talked about a move to 135lbs to lightweight and you could then bring over a big name like Shakur Stevenson to challenge and see if he can become a two-weight world champion. He’s already a two-time world champion.

“At this stage in his career it’s about making history and having those big fights.”