Cordarrelle Patterson's top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson from the 2022 NFL season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin eclipsed two impressive milestones Sunday
It took a little extra time, but the Seahawks kept their postseason hopes alive — and ended those of the Lions — with their 19-16 overtime victory over the Rams. Seattle kicker Jason Myers sent a 46-yard field goal off the right upright to end regulation. But in overtime, Myers was able to hit a [more]
Highlighting the good and bad from the Chargers' loss to the Broncos.
Catch all the thrilling highlights from the Seattle Seahawks overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 at Lumen Field.
The Dolphins won 11-6 against the Jets with third-string QB, ending a five-game losing streak. Now, they get to face Bills in playoffs.
It wasn't the result the Rams wanted, but there were some positive performances in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.
The Detroit Lions are eliminated from the postseason with Seattle's win over the Rams, a win greatly aided by some questionable officiating
With Week 18 nearly over, the Packers need to win Sunday night, otherwise Seahawks get NFC's final wild card.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
The Patriots are not going to the playoffs after a loss on Sunday.
Notes and observations from the 49ers' 10th win in a row: