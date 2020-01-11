Was Cordarrelle Patterson's All-Pro season enough to justify 2020 salary?

Bears kick returner and special teams ace, Cordarrelle Patterson, had an All-Pro season in 2019, his first with the Bears, after leading the NFL in kick-return yards and providing Chicago with some field-flipping moments when they needed it most.

But was his fantastic season enough to keep him on the roster in 2020?

The Bears salary-cap issues have been well-documented; they're currently $14.5 million under the max, a number that ranks among the bottom five teams in the NFL. Players like Leonard Floyd, Prince Amukamara and Taylor Gabriel are the first names mentioned as potential cap casualties this offseason, but Patterson may not be far behind.

Patterson has a $5.75 million cap hit in 2020, but his dead-cap figure is just $1 million. It's a quick $4.75 million GM Ryan Pace could add to an offer for a quarterback or starting guard, an investment that seems more logical.

If Patterson was a bigger piece of Matt Nagy's offense, there'd be no reason to consider moving on from him. But his contributions as a receiver and running back simply weren't significant enough to justify his cap hit. He had just 11 catches for 83 yards and 17 carries for 103 yards. He didn't score an offensive touchdown.

This isn't to suggest Patterson couldn't be a bigger part of Nagy's system. His combination of size, speed and after-the-catch ability should make him a player the offense feeds targets. But, for whatever reason, that simply wasn't the case. And there was no indication that it will be.

So why keep him on the payroll when the budget is already on shaky ground?

It may not be a popular move, but it makes business sense, especially with other talented options like Tarik Cohen on the roster to fill in as the primary return man.

