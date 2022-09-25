Cordarrelle Patterson's best plays in 153-yard game Week 3
Watch Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson's best plays from his 153-yard game against the Seattle Seahawks from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell made sure Sunday's game against the Bucs didn't go into overtime.
Sean McVay said after Sunday's win that rookie cornerback Derion Kendrick is being evaluated for a concussion
We look at an instant analysis of the Ravens' Week 3 win over the Patriots
After the game, Tagovailoa said he "passed whatever concussion protocol they had." The players union wants to make sure of that.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell expressed some remorse after delivering the hit that caused Mac Jones' ankle injury Sunday.
This is gonna sting.
Meet the first-place and 3-0 Miami Dolphins.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and what transpired after the last of them could lead to him missing time in the future. Jones could be seen hopping to the sideline to avoid putting any weight on his left leg after it twisted awkwardly when he was hit [more]
Tom Brady has had a slow start to this season.
A wild Week 4 of college football leads to some big-time changes to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll!
Mac Jones gets a big injury update
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Chiefs were the most popular choice in Yahoo Sports survivor pools with about 35% of entries.
The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, cementing their place as one of the best teams within the AFC.
The NFL doesn't want Tom Brady to set a new trend across the NFL.
A week ago on FOX NFL Sunday, former quarterback Terry Bradshaw said the Cowboys were in chaos. That changed this week.
Four players went undefeated and six failed to earn a win at the 2022 Presidents Cup.