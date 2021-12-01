Falcons wide receiver/running back/returner Cordarrelle Patterson wants to add another position to his resume, and the Falcons are open to it.

Patterson has said this season that he would like to get some playing time on defense, and has a goal of getting an interception. In Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, Patterson did play one snap on defense, and after the game head coach Arthur Smith said contributing on defense is something Patterson can legitimately do.

“He got his defensive snap,” Smith said of Patterson. “I may put him on the depth chart next week at free safety

Sure enough, the team’s official depth chart now lists him as a backup safety in addition to his roles on offense and special teams.

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said the team does have a package that includes Patterson on the field at safety, although Pees added that he hopes not to have to use that package. No one should expect Patterson to be a regular part of the secondary rotation, but there’s not much on the football field that Patterson can’t do.

Cordarrelle Patterson wants to play defense, Falcons’ depth chart lists him as backup safety originally appeared on Pro Football Talk