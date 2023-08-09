Cordarrelle Patterson vows to stay aggressive returning kicks

Falcons kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL record for most kickoff return touchdowns, scoring the ninth of his career last season with a 103-yarder to the end zone.

The NFL's new rule that allows players to fair catch kickoffs with the resulting possession starting at the team's own 25-yard line surely will change special teams this season. It is expected there will be fewer returns.

However, Patterson said Wednesday that the rule won't change his mindset.

"Honestly, we had this talk as a team, really, and they know I’m going to bring it out," Patterson said on NFL Network. "No matter where the ball is kicked at, coach is giving me the green light, no ifs ands or buts. That's what I bring back there. I'm trying to do whatever I can to help my team gain that momentum on offense."

Patterson has a word of advice for kickers.

"It's coming out," Patterson said of the possibility of a 109-yard return. "So, make sure your kicker know how to kick it through the end zone."

Patterson averaged 31.6 yards on nine kickoff returns last season and has averaged 29.5 yards on 266 career kickoff returns.

He also contributed 817 yards and eight touchdowns on offense last season.

"Ever since I got here, Art [Smith], he's been putting me all over the place and I've been loving it," Patterson said. "Honestly, I've been loving it. The more you can do in this league; why play one position if you can play two or three? If they need me to play tight end, I promise you I'm going to go out there and line up at tight end and make a play."