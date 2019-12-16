Cordarrelle Patterson tweets frustration over botched interference call

The difference between winning and losing in the NFL can often be the result of just one play -- or penalty -- over the course of a 60-minute game. In the case of the Bears' 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday, the botched kick-catch interference call against wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson swung the game squarely into Green Bay's favor.

Patterson, who's been the Chicago's top special teams player all season, made a textbook tackle in punt coverage in the first quarter that jarred the ball loose for an apparent Bears' fumble recovery. Instead, Patterson was flagged, the ball remained with Green Bay, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a 29-yard touchdown to Davante Adams.

In a game that was decided by one touchdown, it's a score that never should've happened.

Patterson remained bitter about the call after the game and expressed his frustration in a series of emojis on Twitter.

It's extremely difficult to keep an open mind about the officiating of Sunday's game when a play as fantastic as Patterson's was taken away from the Bears. It was a swing in momentum that Chicago never recovered from. Green Bay's ensuing touchdown was the only one the Packers managed to muster in the first half, and had the flag remained in the referee's pocket the way it should have, the outcome of the game (and possibly the Bears' season) may have been very different.

Instead, with the Vikings' win over the Chargers in Week 15, Chicago's season is over.

And there isn't an emoji that properly expresses how Bears fans are feeling about that reality right now.

