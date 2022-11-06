Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown gives Falcons early 7-0 lead over Chargers
Cordarrelle Patterson is back and the Falcons are already feeling his presence.
Patterson bullied his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to cap Atlanta’s eight-play, 75-yard opening drive.
The Falcons lead the Chargers 7-0.
Head coach Arthur Smith got Patterson involved early, as quarterback Marcus Mariota hit him for a 9-yard pass to start the possession. Then Patterson took a 7-yard carry to the right side for a first down.
But the big play of the drive actually came from running back Tyler Allgeier, who broke through for a 44-yard carry down to the Chargers’ 15-yard line.
The only third down Atlanta faced on the entire possession resulted in Patterson’s 1-yard touchdown.
Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown gives Falcons early 7-0 lead over Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk