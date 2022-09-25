Cordarrelle Patterson TD gives Falcons 17-10 lead over Seahawks
Making it look easy
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsSEA || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/qeitsWsWrS
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 25, 2022
The Falcons offense is moving the ball well thus far in their Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks. After big plays by rookie WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts, the offense put team was in position to score.
Running back Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a 12-yard touchdown to cap off the drive and give the Falcons 17-10 lead midway through the second quarter. The Seahawks have since tied the game up at 17.
