Cordarrelle Patterson suggests Falcons trade for Roquan Smith

Matt Urben
·3 min read
In this article:
Falcons fans didn’t realize how lucky they were when the team signed Cordarrelle Patterson last season. The 31-year-old kick returner moved to running back full time and the results were better than anyone could have imagined.

Patterson finished the season with over 1,100 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns. Not only has his production been outstanding, Patterson’s off-the-field presence has helped inject life into what had become a somewhat stale franchise.

Whether he’s playing catch with fans, or lobbying the team to acquire talent, Patterson has become the voice of Falcons fans in a lot of ways. After news broke on Tuesday that Bears linebacker Roquan Smith had requested a trade, Patterson was quick to call on Atlanta to go after the former Georgia standout.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

