Cordarrelle Patterson suggests Falcons trade for Roquan Smith

Falcons fans didn’t realize how lucky they were when the team signed Cordarrelle Patterson last season. The 31-year-old kick returner moved to running back full time and the results were better than anyone could have imagined.

Patterson finished the season with over 1,100 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns. Not only has his production been outstanding, Patterson’s off-the-field presence has helped inject life into what had become a somewhat stale franchise.

Whether he’s playing catch with fans, or lobbying the team to acquire talent, Patterson has become the voice of Falcons fans in a lot of ways. After news broke on Tuesday that Bears linebacker Roquan Smith had requested a trade, Patterson was quick to call on Atlanta to go after the former Georgia standout.

Roquan Smith: Bears "have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table"https://t.co/MqRWdrkCYZ pic.twitter.com/5MW3xbnzee — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 9, 2022

Roquan smith is the tweet!!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) August 9, 2022

LETS GOOOOO! Ryan Pace do ya thanggggg!!!!! Roquan Smith to the #Falcons Deion Jones and a 3rd https://t.co/aQKqcCpoDh — Steven Padillas (@Falcons_Pad) August 9, 2022

As fun as a Roquan Smith for Deion Jones trade would be, I don't see the Bears accepting just Deion Jones and the Falcons did just take a linebacker in the 2nd round. I can't see them putting that kind of investment into Smith either. But meh. — Scott Carasik 🇺🇦🇬🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@CarasikS) August 9, 2022

FWIW the economics on the cap work for the Falcons with a trade because Smith and Jones make about the same base salary. (The Falcons also would still absorb $5.34mil of dead cap space from Jones' contract.) But the team doesn't appear focused on this right now. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) August 9, 2022

Roquan Smith for Deion Jones & a 3? Would the Bears accept this? Would that be a good move for Atlanta? I wanna hear opinions #Falcons — Densu, The Healer – Double Vaxxed & Boosted! (@Jelani64) August 9, 2022

Would love Roquan on the falcons. Would feel so bad for him coming to this horrible franchise tho — Culleñ Smith (@Cull_TheBoss) August 9, 2022

falcons have the most reasons / ties to acquire roquan smith

born in georgia

played at georgia

falcons need a mlb

falcons have loads of cap space when his contract is up

falcons have a lot of bears players, and members of the staff — sincere sports fan (@LondonsGoat) August 9, 2022

If the Falcons get Roquan Smith, I'll stop pouting about losing the Superbowl five years ago. — Austin Hannon (@akhannon90) August 9, 2022

Cordarrelle Patterson thinking Roquan Smith is going to the Falcons is hilarious man https://t.co/CoDzGRwuRO — Alicia Steez (@bugattib0b) August 9, 2022

Go home ro https://t.co/lg2d1u4K8T — OFFICIAL HAMDY THE EGYPTIAN HAMMER HYPE TRAIN (@ThePharaoh20) August 9, 2022

Stop that!! 😂 stop @ceeflashpee84 please stop… BEAR DOWN! 😔 we need to keep him.. pay the man! https://t.co/bm6bhfRnJ0 — JUNIOR_CHAVERA_A (@ALDOCHAVERAJR) August 9, 2022

