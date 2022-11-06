The Chargers and Falcons traded turnovers early in the second half, but Atlanta came out on the right end of the takeaways and now has a 17-14 lead over Los Angeles.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson has scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from 3-yards out. Patterson looked like he might be stopped short of the end zone on third-and-goal at the 3, but he ran over linebacker Drue Tranquill to force his way in.

That capped a 10-play, 53-yard drive. But on Atlanta’s previous possession, the team looked like it was going to score before edge rusher Khalil Mack made things come to a halt.

Rookie receiver Drake London caught a pass and was fighting for more yards inside the 10-yard line. But Mack came up and ripped the ball out of London’s hands, taking the ball himself down the sideline for a turnover. He made it to midfield before he was brought down.

But a few plays later, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw a pass to Joshua Palmer that went off the receiver’s hands, straight up into the air, and was caught by safety Richie Grant for a tough-luck interception.

The Falcons took advantage of their extra opportunity by going down the field for a score.

Cordarrelle Patterson’s second TD gives Falcons 17-14 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk