Cordarrelle Patterson’s second TD gives Falcons 17-14 lead

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Chargers and Falcons traded turnovers early in the second half, but Atlanta came out on the right end of the takeaways and now has a 17-14 lead over Los Angeles.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson has scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from 3-yards out. Patterson looked like he might be stopped short of the end zone on third-and-goal at the 3, but he ran over linebacker Drue Tranquill to force his way in.

That capped a 10-play, 53-yard drive. But on Atlanta’s previous possession, the team looked like it was going to score before edge rusher Khalil Mack made things come to a halt.

Rookie receiver Drake London caught a pass and was fighting for more yards inside the 10-yard line. But Mack came up and ripped the ball out of London’s hands, taking the ball himself down the sideline for a turnover. He made it to midfield before he was brought down.

But a few plays later, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw a pass to Joshua Palmer that went off the receiver’s hands, straight up into the air, and was caught by safety Richie Grant for a tough-luck interception.

The Falcons took advantage of their extra opportunity by going down the field for a score.

