Back like he never left 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/AMVRlTjLMt — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 6, 2022

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned from the injured reserve list on Saturday and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact during Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

After Tyler Allgeier busted a 44-yard run, Patterson finished it off with a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire