Cordarrelle Patterson says Mitchell Trubisky is ‘a whole new player’

There’s a lot on the line for fourth-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in training camp. With his future in Chicago in jeopardy, Trubisky has one last chance to prove that he can be the long-term answer with the Bears.

But that starts with winning the starting quarterback job over veteran Nick Foles in training camp.

Trubisky has used the Foles signing as motivation to become even better this offseason, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Trubisky’s teammates. Cordarrelle Patterson has noticed that the competition from Foles has already made Trubisky a better player.

“He actually looks like a whole new player this year,” Patterson told reporters Tuesday. “I see it in his eyes and everything. He’s got that fire in him. That’s what we need out of our quarterbacks, that competition, it brings the best out of everybody. I’m excited to see what him and Nick can do for that job.”

Patterson elaborated further noting that Trubisky has exuded more of a leadership mentality, something he admits wasn’t as prevalent as it is now.

Trubisky senses it, too. With so much on the line, he understands everything that’s at stake — both for him and this offense.

“I know what is being asked of me and what I need to do,” Trubisky said when told of Patterson’s comments. “I think I’m just bringing a little more edge to the offense, a little more sense of urgency and I’m just trying to go out there and make great decisions and be a spark for the offense. I just think we can continue to bring great energy to practice, and be very supportive in the quarterback room. Competition or not, we need to make sure this offense is getting better, and that’s all I’m trying to do, day-in and day-out.

“For (Patterson) to say that means a lot to me. I’m just trying to do my job and I feel like I’ve worked on my craft this offseason, so for it to show up this early, it’s nice for your teammates to notice.”

The Bears are just two practices into an allotted 14 padded practices, and there hasn’t been much separation between Trubisky and Foles. Which means this battle could continue for a couple of weeks ahead of the Week 1 opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 13.

But it’s time to see what happens when Trubisky is backed against a wall with everything on the line. Will he rise to the occasion? Or will he become just another name on Chicago’s long list of failed quarterbacks?

That’s up to Trubisky. But if he really is a whole new player like Patterson insists, perhaps he can finally become the player that Ryan Pace expected him to be when he drafted him second overall.

