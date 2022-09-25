Cordarrelle Patterson rushes Falcons to victory over Seahawks

It may have taken three weeks, and a temporary drone delay, but the Falcons have finally secured their first win of the season, a 27-23 victory over the Seahawks.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson led the team with a career-high 141 rushing yards, Kyle Pitts had a breakout performance and Drake London finished his second game in a row with a touchdown.

Here are seven takeaways from Atlanta’s Week 3 win in Seattle.

Patterson goes in on Seahawks run defense

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Patterson ran wild on the Seahawks in Week 3, racking up 153 total yards and a rushing touchdown. It’s even more impressive when you see he gained 107 yards in the second half alone. Patterson rebounded from a quiet performance in Week 2 to play the best game of his NFL career. Through three games, Patterson has 302 rushing yards. Not bad for a 31-year-old former kick return specialist.

Pitts' patience pays off

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

We all knew it was just a matter of time before the Falcons got Pitts the ball, but we didn’t think he would nearly double his 2022 season totals in the first half alone. Pitts went on to catch five of eight targets for 87 receiving yards (17.4 yards per reception). The second-year tight end helped open things up for Patterson in the second half by making the defense have to account for him.

Terrell back on track

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Terrell had not looked like himself in Weeks 1 and 2, but the third-year corner reminded us all of what he can do on Sunday. While he did give up a touchdown to DK Metcalf, Terrell was stuck to the Seahawks receivers like glue for most of the day. He finished Sunday’s game with six tackles and three passes defended.

London strikes again

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

London carried a Seahawks defensive back with him into the end zone on his 12-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter to give the Falcons a 27-23 lead. The rookie has been one of the team’s most productive players through the first three games. London finished with three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. For the season, he now has 214 total receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Story continues

Defense was bad on both sides

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Poor tackling, big gains and a lack of pressure from either team made this a high-scoring affair. Luckily, it was the Falcons who finally stepped up in the fourth quarter and ended things with a Richie Grant interception. Despite giving up 420 yards of total offense, the Falcons didn’t break in the fourth quarter, and have their first win as a result.

Drone halts game in 4th quarter

Falcons-Seahawks game stopped due to drone over stadium https://t.co/Lc9aAkl2Zx — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) September 25, 2022

The game was stopped midway through the fourth quarter when a drone was spotted flying over Lumen Field in Seattle. The officials appeared to be signaling a timeout before NFL security asked the players to clear the field. The game would resume after a brief delay.

What's next for Atlanta?

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns come to Atlanta in Week 4. The Browns are 2-1 despite starting QB Deshaun Watson’s suspension. Jacoby Brissett has filled in admirably thus far and he’ll have help from Cleveland’s two-headed monster at running back. Chubb and Kareem Hunt will present a tough challenge for Dean Pees’ defense next Sunday.

[lawrence-related id=101930,101922,101870,101862,101857,101852]

[vertical-gallery id=101898]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire