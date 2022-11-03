The Falcons got running back Cordarrelle Patterson back on the practice field Wednesday after missing four games with a knee injury and he said he’s feeling about “90 percent” back to full speed heading into the weekend.

We’ll see if that’s enough for the Falcons to add him to the active roster to face the Chargers, but the last few weeks have shown that the Falcons running game can hold its own without him. They’ve run for at least 150 yards in three of the last four games and they’ve posted 593 yards during that span with Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, and Avery Williams joining quarterback Marcus Mariota in the backfield.

On Wednesday, Patterson said he thinks there’s enough room for everyone to continue to contribute to the offense once he’s back.

“They did what they were supposed to do,” Patterson said, via the team’s website. “They did a heck of a job, and this week if I can’t go, they still are going to keep doing what they’re supposed to do until I’m back. And when I’m back, they’re still going to shine. I’m not coming to step on somebody’s toes. This is our team, and the team comes first.”

Patterson’s return would obviously lead to less work for other backs, but Atlanta’s success running the ball should make sorting out playing time a good problem for head coach Arthur Smith to deal with over the rest of the season.

Cordarrelle Patterson: There’s room for everyone to shine in Falcons running game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk