Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson remained limited in Tuesday’s practice leading up to Thursday night’s game against the Patriots. He also was limited Monday in the team’s estimated practice report.

Patterson played only 15 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps Sunday against the Cowboys after spraining his ankle.

He has 116 touches for 776 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins also still was limited with his ankle issue. Tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle), linebacker Daren Bates and defensive back Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) remained out of Tuesday’s session.

Tight end Lee Smith (back) returned to full participation, a sign he could play the Patriots after missing Sunday’s game.

Cordarrelle Patterson remains limited in Tuesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk