Cordarrelle Patterson recruits Khalil Mack, Eric Kendricks to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons don’t get a ton of coverage from the national media and they don’t have many big personalities in the locker room, but running back Cordarrelle Patterson is doing everything in his power to change that.

Patterson has spent much of the offseason recruiting potential free agents to Atlanta, and he was back at it again on Monday. This time, Patterson called upon the team to go after linebacker Eric Kendricks and EDGE Khalil Mack.

Eric Kendrick’s and Khalil Mack to the falcons!!! Let’s make that happen like now!!!! @AtlantaFalcons — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 6, 2023

Kendricks was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, while Mack is expected to be released by the Los Angeles Chargers as a cap casualty.

The Falcons defense recorded just 21 sacks last season and the team will likely use free agency to upgrade this unit in 2023. Both players are former All-Pros, and will likely have their choice of landing spots when the new league year begins on March 15.

Mack arguably makes the most sense as the Falcons’ pass rush has the team’s biggest weakness over the past five seasons. The former No. 5 overall pick has accumulated 84.5 sacks since entering the league in 2014.

