Cordarrelle Patterson recruits DL Daron Payne to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons don’t have many big personalities, but thankfully Cordarrelle Patterson is more than willing to be the voice of the fans. Less than 24 hours after suggesting the Falcons should sign free-agent wide receiver Keenan Allen, Patterson asked fans what defensive player they would like to see the team add.

After many suggested Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders, Patterson called upon the free-agent defensive lineman to come to Atlanta and join Grady Jarrett.

Daron Payne!! Come on over to the A with Grady 🔥🔥🔥 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) February 7, 2023

Payne, 25, is a popular name this year in free agency. The former first-round pick recorded 49 pressures and 12 sacks in 2022. Adding another pass-rushing defensive tackle up front next to Jarrett would go a long way in improving Atlanta’s struggling pass rush.

The Falcons recorded just 21 total sacks as a team last season, which is only nine more than Payne recorded on his own.

There are a few other quality defensive line candidates set to hit free agency this offseason, including Dalvin Tomlinson, Javon Hargrave and Marcus Davenport.

