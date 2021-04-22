Cordarrelle Patterson is ready to be as versatile as he needs to be with Falcons

Former Vikings’ first-round draft pick Cordarrelle Patterson will suit up for his fifth team in seven seasons in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Patterson signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Matt Ryan-led Falcons.

What position will Patterson play? Well, much like he’s done for his whole career, kind of all of them.

“I just go out and try to make a play for my team,” Patterson said via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If they want me at running back, receiver, quarterback, tight end or whatever. Just put me out there, and when my name is called, I just go out there and make a play. That’s something I’ve been doing my whole life.”

While Patterson has always been an electric returner, finding a role for him on offence has been a struggle. In his last two seasons in Chicago, Patterson combined for just just 215 receiving yards and 335 rushing yards.

Patterson, still only 30, has made more than $26 million throughout his career via Spotrac.