Cordarrelle Patterson questionable to play Sunday

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson hasn't played a game yet this season and it remains to be seen if that will change in London on Sunday.

Patterson has been dealing with a thigh injury since the summer and the Falcons have listed him as questionable to play against the Jaguars. Patterson has been a limited participant in practice in recent weeks.

Tyler Allegier and Bijan Robinson have been handling the backfield duties with Patterson out of the picture.

The only other Falcons player with an injury designation is wide receiver Josh Ali. Ali went from limited in practice Wednesday to out on Thursday and he has been ruled out of Sunday's game.