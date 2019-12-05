Bears do-it-all wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month on Thursday following an outstanding November slate of games that included 294 return yards, four tackles and two punts down inside the 10-yard line.

Patterson's productive November was a continuation of what's been a great year on special teams for one of the Bears' free-agent signings last offseason. He's averaging an NFC-best 30.9 yards per kick return in 2019.

Patterson was the first Bear since Devin Hester (October 2011) to be named Special Teams Player of the Month.

The Bears welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Soldier Field Thursday night in a game that may come down to field position and a big play or two from special teams. As a result, Patterson could be the difference between a win and a loss as Chicago begins the most critical four-game stretch of 2019.

Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago