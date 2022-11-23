Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

On Sunday, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned his NFL-record ninth career kickoff for a touchdown, and on Wednesday, he was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Patterson finished with 10 carries for 52 yards against the Bears in Week 11. After losing a fumble in the third quarter, he bounced back with a 103-yard kickoff return to narrow Chicago’s lead to three in the second quarter.

Still cant watch @ceeflashpee84's kickoff return enough? Yeah, same 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/lnaLmIQLpV — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 21, 2022

For the year, Patterson has 86 carries for 454 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The 31-year-old continues to be the driving force behind this Falcons team.

Back in Week 3, Patterson won NFC Offensive Player of the Week by racking up 141 rushing yards on 17 carries. Sunday’s game was Patterson’s first kick return touchdown of the season, but he’s been making an impact each and every week since coming to Atlanta.

Related

Falcons 53-man roster tracker: Ryan Neuzil signed off PS Falcons sign TE John Raine, DB John Reid to practice squad Falcons open as underdogs vs. Commanders in Week 12 Which 20 Falcons earned the highest PFF grades in Week 11? Free-agent LB Will Compton says he's signing with Falcons

List

Falcons Highlights: Hawkins, Patterson lead the way vs. Bears

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire