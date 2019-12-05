Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC special teams player of month

The Bears have some big-play ability, on special teams, at least.

Return man Cordarrelle Patterson was named NFC special teams player of the month for November.

He averaged 29.4 yards per return on 10 attempts. He also had three special teams tackles for the Bears.

The crazy part is November actually brought his average down, as his season average is 30.9 yards per return, and he continues to show that play can occasionally be made in the kicking game.