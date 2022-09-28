Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons were 0-2 and trailing at halftime of their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks before Cordarrelle Patterson took his game to another level in the second half.

Patterson racked up 107 of his career-high 141 total rushing yards after halftime, leading the Falcons to a 27-23 victory. On Wednesday, Patterson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after a dominant performance against Seattle.

Introducing your NFC Offensive Player of the Week‼️ RT to show some love to @ceeflashpee84. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 28, 2022

After the first three games, Patterson has 302 rushing yards and is on pace for 1,700.

