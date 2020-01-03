Cordarrelle Patterson named first-team All-Pro as kick returner

Cordarrelle Patterson has been named first-team All-Pro as kick returner, the Associated Press revealed Friday.

It's the third time in seven seasons Patterson has been named first-team All-Pro (2013, 2016), in addition to his two second-team honors (2015, 2018).

Patterson ranked second league-wide in 2019 with a 29.5-yard kickoff return average. Overall, he tallied 825 yards and a touchdown (Week 7 vs. Saints) on 28 returns.

The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Bears last March and helped transform the team's kickoff return unit. In 2018, the group ranked dead last in the NFL with a 19.1-yard return average. In 2019, behind Patterson, they ranked No. 1 (26.6 yards).

Besides the All-Pro honor, Patterson also was named to the Pro Bowl this season for the third time in his career.

