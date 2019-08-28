Cordarrelle Patterson: Matt Nagy knows how to showcase my talent

Cordarrelle Patterson has undeniable big-play talent, but he’s never put it all together to become a consistent offensive weapon. He thinks that may change this year.

Patterson, who is in his first year with the Bears after a year with the Patriots, one with the Raiders and four with the Vikings, says Chicago coach Matt Nagy has the perfect offense to get the most out of his skills.

“If you really pay attention to football and see the things that Coach Nagy did in the past — coming to the Bears was a no-brainer,” Patterson told ESPN. “I just want to come in and showcase my talent, and Coach Nagy, there are a lot of different things he can do on the football field to help players like me out. He tries to get the ball to everyone on the field, not just one person. As a guy coming into a new system, that’s what you want from your head coach. You want a guy that’s going to spread the ball around and get it to everybody.”

The 28-year-old Patterson played a fairly small role in the Patriots’ offense last year, but he sounds ready for a bigger year in Chicago.