Cordarrelle Patterson loves Bears fans' support in Pro Bowl vote

Cordarrelle Patterson shows love for Bears fans on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cordarrelle Patterson is no longer a Chicago Bear, but apparently Bears fans have still shown the former return man/running back/wide receiver extraordinaire plenty of love this year.

Man Chicago fans I still see you showing love. Really appreciate you guys more than you know #probowlvote @ceeflashpee84 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) December 8, 2021

Patterson has enjoyed an offensive renaissance in his first season with the Falcons. In his ninth NFL season, Patterson has set personal bests in rushing yards (489), rushing touchdowns (4), receiving yards (518) and receiving touchdowns (5). And there are still five games to play.

Patterson was a First-Team All-Pro in each of his two seasons with the Bears as a return specialist, but the team was never able to unlock him as a full offensive weapon like Atlanta has. In fact, his offensive totals from 11 games with the Falcons have surpassed all his totals over 32 games with the Bears.

However, Patterson is not leading a Pro Bowl Vote for any of the positions that he plays this year. Those honors belong to Ezekiel Elliott, Cooper Kupp and DeAndre Carter, as of Thursday morning.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!