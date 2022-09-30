The Falcons offense has relied heavily on running back Cordarrelle Patterson so far this season, so they’ll be hoping his knee is feeling well this Sunday.

Patterson returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant after sitting out the first two days of the week. Head coach Arthur Smith said that the team will list Patterson as questionable to play against the Browns and will evaluate his condition again on Saturday before making any call about his availability.

Patterson has 49 carries for 302 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Atlanta. They also have B.J. Baylor and Caleb Huntley on the practice squad if they want to add further depth for Sunday.

No other Falcons players will have injury designations this weekend.

Cordarrelle Patterson listed as questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk