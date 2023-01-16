Cordarrelle Patterson likes idea of Falcons hiring Brian Flores

The Falcons have an opening at defensive coordinator following Dean Pees‘ retirement and the team has already requested a handful of interviews in search of a replacement.

Brian Flores, Al Holcomb and Ryan Nielsen are among those Atlanta has shown interest in thus far. Flores, the former Dolphins head coach and current Steelers senior defensive assistant, is the popular choice of the fans, and at least one player.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson tweeted his support for the Falcons potentially hiring Flores as Pees’ successor on Monday.

Brian Flores to the falcons would be 🔥🔥🔥 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) January 16, 2023

Five Falcons interview requests have been reported thus far, however, the team’s request to speak with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was denied by Denver.

At head coach Arthur Smith’s end-of-the-season press conference, he stated that the team intends to take its time finding the right coach. So don’t expect the Falcons to hire anyone right away.

As for Patterson, he was named to the NFLPA Players’ All-Pro Team as the starting kick returner after setting a new career record for kick return touchdowns in 2022.

