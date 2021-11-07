Cordarrelle Patterson: ‘We just like to give our fans a heart attack’

The Atlanta Falcons truly seem to enjoy keeping their fans on the edge of their seats. Despite Sunday’s 27-25 win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints, the Falcons blew an 18-point lead and needed a Younghoe Koo field goal as time expired to avoid a disastrous collapse.

Koo and running back Cordarrelle Patterson did what they’ve done all season and came up with clutch plays down the stretch, which Atlanta could not have won without. Following the game, Patterson joked about how the team enjoyed giving fans a heart attack, per Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney.

"We just like to give our fans a heart attack… gotta keep them on their toes. Make sure they're paying attention." Cordarrelle Patterson said he has a lot of texts from friends and family already about the anxiety-inducing win. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 7, 2021

Patterson said his phone was blowing up with texts from his friends and family after a roller-coaster afternoon. While the Falcons’ superstar free-agent acquisition was all smiles, he also made it clear how serious the team took this game.

"It was a must must must win for us." Cordarrelle Patterson said this win meant a lot to the Falcons at this point in the season. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 7, 2021

Patterson’s 64-yard reception with under a minute remaining set up the Falcons’ game-winning field goal. He was again the team’s best offensive weapon with 126 receiving yards on six catches.

