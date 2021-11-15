Cordarrelle Patterson injury: Latest update on Falcons star's status for Patriots game

Falcons could be without one of their best players vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Atlanta Falcons could be without one of their best playmakers during Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is still battling an ankle sprain, and his chances of playing versus the red-hot Patriots don't look very good.

Here's the latest report on Patterson's status, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero:

#Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is still having his sprained ankle evaluated, but it doesn’t sound optimistic for Thursday night against the #Patriots, per source. Could be a couple weeks for one of this season’s most electric players. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2021

The Falcons have used Patterson in a few roles this season, and he's been quite productive.

Patterson leads Atlanta in rushing with 303 yards (3.9 per carry) and two touchdowns. He also ranks second on the team in both receptions (39) and receiving yards (473), while leading the Falcons with five receiving touchdowns.

His absence would be a genuine setback to the Falcons passing and rushing attacks. It also would make it easier for the Patriots defense to focus on shutting down rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Patriots enter Week 11 with a 6-4 record after four consecutive wins. The Falcons enter at 4-5 and were defeated 43-3 by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Kickoff for Thursday's game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.