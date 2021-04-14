Cordarrelle Patterson implies he's leaving Bears via free agency

Cordarrelle Patterson sends tweet implying he's leaving Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It appears special teams specialist, sometime wideout, sometime running back, all the time weapon Cordarrelle Patterson is on his way out of Chicago. On Wednesday, Patterson sent a tweet that seems like a goodbye to his Bears teammates.

I’m going to miss my boys in Chicago. — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) April 14, 2021

Moments later, Mike Garafolo added context, reporting that he expected Patterson to sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

Veteran WR/returner Cordarrelle Patterson is visiting the #Falcons, sources say. The expectation is the sides will have a deal soon. So some sweet SkyCam angles coming your way in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/QDfg4zANqj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 14, 2021

In his two seasons with the Bears, Patterson averaged over 29 yards per kick return and scored two kick return touchdowns. He also scored one rushing touchdown.

He earned Pro Bowl honors and First-Team All-Pro honors in both 2019 and 2020.

Patterson also won fans over with his giddy postgame videos featuring his catchphrase “How ‘bout them Bears?!?”

This would be the second time an All-Pro return man has left the Bears for the Falcons. Devin Hester also moved to Atlanta after the Bears didn’t re-sign him before the 2014 season.

