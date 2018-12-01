Cordarrelle Patterson fined $13,369 for grabbing Jets player's crotch

Cordarrelle Patterson was fined more than $13,000 on Saturday after he grabbed the crotch of a Jets player during their game last weekend. (Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

New England Patriots wide receiver and running back Cordarrelle Patterson was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct on Saturday after he grabbed a Jets player’s crotch during their game last weekend, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.





Patterson was tackled in the fourth quarter in the Patriots’ 27-13 win against the Jets by defensive end Henry Anderson. Anderson could be seen standing over Patterson after the tackle, which he clearly didn’t appreciate. So, Patterson grabbed Anderson’s privates and shoved him off — and gave a very clear answer for his actions after the game.

Don't mess with Cordarrelle Pattersonpic.twitter.com/ciejAuUqRL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 25, 2018





“I’m a grown man,” Patterson said after the game, via The MMQB. “I don’t need nobody’s ass and dick and balls in my face.”

Anderson, though, didn’t really have a problem with it. He didn’t really feel much.

“If I had felt it, there would have been … if he had actually grabbed, like — you know, my package there, I probably would have done something,” Anderson said, via The MMQB. “But, I didn’t really feel anything. So, I don’t think he got a hold of it.”

Patterson has 120 receiving yards off 13 receptions and 156 rushing yards off 37 carries and three total touchdowns for the Patriots this season — his sixth in the NFL.

