Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his big game in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, but a bid to repeat in that role is off to a bad start.

Reporters at the open portion of Falcons practice report that Patterson is missing from practice for the second straight day. Patterson was listed as out of practice on Wednesday because of a rest day and because of a knee injury.

Thursday’s absence suggests that the knee was the bigger driver of the decision to keep him on the sideline and Friday’s participation level will be a guide to what to expect for his availability against the Browns on Sunday.

Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams are the backup running backs in Atlanta.

Cordarrelle Patterson out of Falcons practice again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk