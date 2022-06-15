Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was one of a number of veteran players around the league who skipped the voluntary portion of offseason workouts before reporting to their team’s mandatory minicamp to close out the offseason.

Patterson is back in only an observational role, however. Head coach Arthur Smith said that he has been in communication with Patterson about his offseason work and that the team’s goal is for him to be ready to go full speed when training camp opens late next month.

“He and I have been working on a veteran offseason program to build him up . . . He’s here,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “We want him to work, but myself and our performance staff we have a different plan for Cordarrelle. I am not going to crank him up for two days. We want him ready to go on July 26.”

Patterson has taken on a heavy workload since joining the Falcons and there’s no reason to think that will change this year, which makes it all the more vital for him to avoid any wear and tear that he can before the season is underway.

Cordarrelle Patterson at Falcons minicamp, but not working originally appeared on Pro Football Talk