Cordarrelle Patterson eligible to return from IR in Week 9

On the Monday after the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns, the team placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on the injured reserve list. It was a bit of a surprise as Patterson had been electric to start the season and fans didn’t see him get hurt.

Four weeks after undergoing a cleanup procedure on his left knee, Patterson will be eligible to come off injured reserve just in time to join a first-place Falcons team. As much as the team would love Patterson back, head coach Arthur Smith knows he has to be smart with the veteran running back.

On Monday, Smith told reporters he would know more about Patterson’s health on Wednesday, saying the same about cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion), per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

#Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he’ll know more about Cordarelle Patterson (left knee surgery, IR), CB AJ Terrell (hamstring) and S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) on Wednesday. Saw all three in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/S67xnPpO1N — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 31, 2022

Hawkins and Terrell both missed Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, and it showed in the secondary. Hopefully both players are close to returning, or else it could be time to look to free agency for some extra depth.

As for Patterson, he teased his return from injured reserve by posting the below video of himself working out on Twitter.

