Cordarrelle Patterson didn't like Jets player standing over him, so he grabbed his privates

New England Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) was shown on television grabbing a Jets player’s privates. (AP)

New England Patriots receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson actually had a pretty good, albeit explicit, reason for grabbing another player’s junk.

Patterson was tackled in the fourth quarter by New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson, and then stuff happened that usually only happens at the bottom of a pile. This time it wasn’t on the bottom of the pile and CBS had a nice close-up of Anderson getting his privates grabbed for standing over Patterson.

That’s not nice. Usually when that stuff happens it goes unnoticed, but people noticed that incident and media asked Patterson about it after the game.

According to Conor Orr’s account for The MMQB, Patterson didn’t think anyone saw him grabbing Anderson south of the border. When Christopher Price of the Boston Sports Journal showed Patterson the video on his phone, Patterson explained his actions in about the clearest way you’ll ever hear an athlete explain something.

“I’m a grown man. I don’t need nobody’s ass and dick and balls in my face,” Patterson said, according to The MMQB.

Anderson didn’t seem to have much of a problem with it, saying “a lot of stuff” happens that cameras don’t catch. And said it didn’t hurt as much as it looked like it would.

“If I had felt it, there would have been … if he had actually grabbed, like — you know, my package there, I probably would have done something,” Anderson said according to The MMQB. “But, I didn’t really feel anything. So, I don’t think he got a hold of it.”

