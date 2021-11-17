Cordarrelle Patterson considered a game-time decision vs. Patriots

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons host the New England Patriots on Thursday night and the question on everyone’s mind is whether or not running back Cordarrelle Patterson will suit up. Patterson, the Falcons’ best offensive player by a mile this season, injured his ankle in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

On Wednesday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Patterson would be a game-time decision against New England.

Through nine games, Patterson has 776 total yards (473 receiving, 303 rushing) and seven touchdowns. With Calvin Ridley out and Russell Gage struggling, Patterson’s potential absence could seriously hinder the Falcons’ offense on Thursday.

Tight end Hayden Hurst is also coming off an ankle injury and his status for Week 11 is up in the air. Look for Tajae Sharpe and Olamide Zaccheaus to be more involved if Patterson and/or Hurst can’t suit up this week.

