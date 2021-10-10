Cordarrelle Patterson in concussion protocol, Falcons lead 3-0

The Falcons are leading the Jets early in the first quarter, but they’re without a key piece of their offense.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson is in the concussion protocol after a hit in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets. Patterson left the game after throwing an incompletion on a gadget play that came after he converted a fourth down to keep the team’s opening drive alive.

The Falcons were also gifted a very questionable roughing the passer call when Jets linebacker Quincy Williams hit Matt Ryan with what appeared to be a completely legal hit on a third down incompletion.

That conversion and the Patterson run helped set up a Younghoe Koo field goal that put the Falcons up 3-0 with just under nine minutes to play in the first quarter of the NFL’s first game in London since 2019.

