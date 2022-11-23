Cordarrelle Patterson breaks down his NFL record ninth career kick return TD
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson wakes up with "GMFB" and breaks down his NFL record ninth career kick return TD.
As Jimmy Garoppolo plays some of his best football, the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Sean Kugler, the running game coordinator and chief offensive line coach for the Cardinals, has been relieved of his duties by the team.
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
Melvin Gordon's Instagram story drew mixed reviews from Broncos fans.
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, who both play in the German league, scored in the second half to stun the Germans and earn Japan a 2-1 win.
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.
Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph played a lot in their Eagles debuts and Jonathan Gannon explained how that was possible. By Dave Zangaro
Brandon Aiyuk had a night to remember against the Arizona Cardinals, in more ways than one.
As OSU looks to return to its winning ways against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, what will the weather be like?
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
Everyone involved with the Bears is aware that Justin Fields is being officiated differently.
Quarterback Mac Jones pointed out one way in which the Patriots' offense has struggled in recent weeks, and there's plenty of evidence to prove his point.
Without a quick change of heart, the Panthers have successfully held a fourth rounder hostage from the Browns after benching Baker Mayfield... again.
The Bills head right back to Detroit to play the Lions on Thanksgiving and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview.
Tennessee dropped five spots to No. 10 after losing to South Carolina