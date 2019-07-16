After six seasons on three different NFL teams, Cordarrelle Patterson finally earned a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots in February.

And he could care less.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The veteran wide receiver, who signed with the Chicago Bears in March, was asked at a recent Massachusetts Pirates (Arena League) game how it felt to be a Super Bowl champion ... and gave a surprisingly blunt answer.

"Honestly, that Super Bowl don't mean s--- to me, because I'm in a new role right now," Patterson told Justin Turpin of Redline Media.

Patriots fans may balk at Patterson's response -- how can he devalue reaching the NFL's mountaintop? -- but it appears he's simply committed to turning the page with his new squad.

"I'm on a new team, so it's a new opportunity for me to bring my legacy and live on to another team," Patterson said. "So, whatever happened last year in the past, that's in the past. I'm trying to just move forward."

Patterson's Instagram activity from immediately after New England's Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams also suggests he fully enjoyed the experience.

Story continues

The 28-year-old clearly isn't the sentimental type, though, so don't expect him to rave about the "Patriot Way" as he prepares for training camp with his fourth team in four years.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Cordarrelle Patterson bluntly downplays Super Bowl win with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston