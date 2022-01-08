Cordarrelle Patterson asks to play defense on Sunday

Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson has been one of the NFL’s most versatile players this season, with 607 rushing yards, 547 receiving yards and 434 kickoff return yards. But with one game to go, Patterson has more he wants to do.

Specifically, Patterson wrote on Twitter that he wants defensive coordinator Dean Pees to let him play free safety on Sunday.

“Coach pees. I wanna play FS Sunday for you!” Patterson wrote.

Patterson has played two snaps on defense this season, and the Falcons’ official depth chart has listed Patterson as a backup safety. But Patterson sounds like he wants to get real, significant playing time and show what he can do.

And given that the Falcons are out of playoff contention, why not? We’ve seen him play wide receiver. It would be fun to see if he can cover wide receivers.

