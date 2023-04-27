Cordarrelle Patterson asks fans who they want Falcons to draft

The 2023 NFL draft kicks off in 24 hours and both the fans and players alike are wondering what their teams will do. The Atlanta Falcons are entering their second consecutive draft with the No. 8 overall pick, but will they stay there?

During Tuesday’s pre-draft press conference, Falcons general manager said the team was open to moving up or down. While this isn’t a new sentiment from Fontenot, this year it does feel like Atlanta could do pretty much anything.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson asked the fans what they think the team should do on Twitter Wednesday evening. Let’s see what Falcons fans had to say.

Falcon fans!!! Who do you think we should get in this draft??? — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) April 26, 2023

