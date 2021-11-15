Cordarrelle Patterson’s ankle could keep him out of Thursday’s game

Matt Urben
·2 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons didn’t have much incentive to play their starters in the second half of Sunday’s 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but it sounds as if running back Cordarrelle Patterson’s injury may be more serious than we thought.

As reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Patterson’s sprained ankle is still being evaluated but doesn’t look good for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talked about Patterson Monday afternoon and was somewhat vague about his star running back’s injury status. Smith said Patterson’s second-half absence was similar to that of Matt Ryan’s in that the game was already over essentially, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Smith has been notoriously quiet about injuries so we’ll see if Patterson participates at all in practice this week.

