Cordarrelle Patterson is active for Falcons for first time this season

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson will make his 2023 debut in London on Sunday.

Patterson was listed as questionable with the thigh injury that kept him from playing in the first three weeks of the season, but he avoided the inactive list ahead of Sunday morning's kickoff across the pond. He will join first-round pick Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier as options in the Atlanta backfield.

Wideout Josh Ali was ruled out on Friday. Cornerback Clark Phillips, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, defensive lineman Albert Huggins, defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, and quarterback Logan Woodside are also inactive.

The Jaguars ruled linebacker Devin Lloyd, wide receiver Zay Jones, and safety Antonio Johnson out on Friday. There was optimism wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew would be able to play after being listed as questionable with a quad injury, but he is inactive. Wide receiver Elijah Cooks is the other scratch for the Jags.