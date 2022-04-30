Grading the Giants' pick of Cor'Dale Flott in the 2022 NFL Draft

Louisiana State Tigers defensive back Cordale Flott (25) during warmups against the Mississippi Rebels in 2019

The entire NFL knew that at some point in this draft the Giants were going to have to take a cornerback. Most believed they would do it in the first two rounds.

They waited a little longer than they planned to, though, before taking LSU's Cor'Dale Flott with their second pick of the third round (81st overall). Whether or not they regret waiting so long might depend on what happens next with veteran James Bradberry, and whether they find themselves with a starting job to fill.

It's not clear how ready Flott will be to be an immediate NFL starter. He's got good speed and instincts, but at 6-foot, 175 pounds he's a little thin. Most scouts seemed to think he would need to add some muscle to handle the physical side of playing in the NFL. The Giants sounded like they planned to start him out as a nickelback to help ease his transition.

But if Bradberry goes, he might have to be more.

For now, though, Bradberry is on the roster and GM Joe Schoen insists there are "contingency" plans for him to stay. It's hard to figure exactly what those are, but he hasn't traded or cut Bradberry yet. If he doesn't, Flott could be a good role player for this team and could take the time to grow into his frame. That would be the ideal scenario for him and the team.

But if he does need to step into a bigger role from the start, the Giants might wish they had taken a more pro-ready cornerback sooner. Only time will tell.

GRADE: B